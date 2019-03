Envían al espacio 104 pequeños satélites orbitales del tamaño de sellos de correos

Once #CHEFSat & #MySat1 are deployed above #ISS altitude, #Cygnus will travel well below @Space_Station to deploy #KickSat2, a #CubeSat from @NASAAmes & @Stanford. #KickSat2 will release small #ChipSats, tiny spacecraft on circuit boards, which will burn up after a few days #NG10pic.twitter.com/N2bwHmB5h7