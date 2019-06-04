VIDEO: Le cortan la cola a un tiburón por diversión, lo dejan ir condenándolo a una muerte segura y causan indignación
Ecologistas alertan que tanta crueldad contra los animales "será el final de nuestra vida marina, nuestro medio ambiente y, eventualmente, nuestra propia especie".
Un video, que muestra a dos hombres cortando la cola a un tiburón por diversión y dejándolo ir, apareció la semana pasada en la Red, y se hizo viral gracias a varios perfiles de organizaciones protectoras de la vida marina.
En la grabación, publicada inicialmente en Instagram por la organización ambientalista @oceanskeepers y que se volvió viral gracias a la cuenta del proyecto 'Save The Reef' (Salva al arrecife, en español), se puede observar a dos pescadores, originarios de Islandia, a bordo de su barco pesquero cerca de las costas de Groenlandia. Uno de ellos agarra al escualo y le corta la cola, mientras el otro lo filma y se ríe.
ADVERTENCIA: Las siguientes imágenes pueden herir su sensibilidad
⚠WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES⚠ Please share this video far and wide and tag people who need to see it so EVERYONE can see what true ignorance looks like as these idiots are destroying our marine life ecosystem. Sadly, it’s this kind of senseless killing that will be the end of our marine life, environment and eventually our own species too unless we change RIGHT AWAY! It’s absolutely disgusting that 2 fishermen recorded and laughed as another cuts off the tail (caudal fin) of what looks like a Greenland Shark. One of the fisherman can be heard yelling “Good luck trying to swim, you bastard” while the other laughs as the mutilated #shark tries to escape. Greenland sharks are the longest living vertebrates on Earth, living between 300-500 years and are believed to have unique genes that could hold the secret to long life for us humans too. Unfortunately, they don’t reach breeding age until 150 years so their population is very low even without humans condemning them to death by cutting off their fins like you see in this video. It’s also speculated that their population is low because this shark species is fished for its liver oil in the Scandinavian region. Thankfully, these men were promptly fired from their jobs on board and it also seems that the men broke several laws and could face up to a million ISK (roughly $8,000) in fines on animal cruelty charges…but hardly enough for this horrific act that shows what we are doing to sharks all over the world which must be stopped through all of us spreading awareness that we won’t tolerate this kind of behavior anymore!Thanks for the video @oceanskeepers we must work together to help these poor creatures before it’s too late! #savethesharks #saveourseas #endanimalcruelty #savethereef
"Buena suerte cuando intentes nadar, bastardo", se puede escuchar a los hombres burlándose, al ver al tiburón alejándose lentamente del barco, sabiendo que al cortarle la cola y dejarlo ir significa condenarlo a un muerte lenta, dolorosa y segura.
"Lamentablemente, este tipo de matanzas sin sentido será el final de nuestra vida marina, nuestro medio ambiente y, eventualmente, nuestra propia especie ¡A menos que lo cambiemos inmediatamente!", ha comentado el video Save The Reef, agregando que "los tiburones de Groenlandia son los vertebrados que viven más tiempo en la Tierra, entre 300 y 500 años, y se cree que tienen genes únicos que podrían ser el secreto de la larga vida para nosotros también, los humanos".
De acuerdo con la publicación, los hombres fueron despedidos inmediatamente de su trabajo y también presuntamente infringieron varias leyes, por lo que podrían enfrentarse a una multa de hasta 8.000 dólares por cargos de crueldad animal.
"Nunca en mi vida he visto algo tan cruel"
El video ha causado una ola de indignación en la Red, con usuarios expresando su desprecio hacia los pescadores e incluso pidiendo su detención.
"Algunas personas no merecen llamarse a sí mismas 'humanos'", escribió una usuaria.
"¿Cómo podemos presionar para que se presenten cargos penales contra ellos?", preguntó otro.
"Estos pescadores deben dejar que alguien les corte los pies y veamos si les gusta", escribió otro.
La estrella de la serie 'Juego de tronos', Jason Momoa, también se mostró indignado en su cuenta de Instagram.
"Nunca en mi vida he visto algo tan cruel. Tu risa me pone furioso, nunca quise herir a un humano tanto como cuando escuché tu risa y lo que dijiste", escribió el actor, que también encarnó al superhéroe de DC Comics Aquaman en la película homónima.
And there you are......it sucks to see that you are probably good men friends providers fathers but you fucking did this. Your life will forever change I have never in my life seen something so cruel. Your laugh makes me furious never have I wanted to hurt a human as much as I did when I heard your laugh and what u said. This will change you and hopefully you will save and protect I pray you find redemption. we all make mistakes but what u did was evil PURE EVIL. You will get what that shark got. FUCK YOU j