'Regalo de bodas': Ozil financia operaciones para 1.000 niños necesitados
El mediocampista del Arsenal contrajo matrimonio con la modelo Amine Gulse el pasado 7 de junio en Estambul, Turquía.
El futbolista alemán de origen turco Mesul Ozil contrajo matrimonio con la modelo Amine Gulse el pasado 7 de junio en Estambul, Turquía, y la pareja ha aprovechado la celebración para llevar adelante una iniciativa solidaria.
El mediocampista del Arsenal anunció en sus redes sociales que, de la mano de la asociación BigShoe ('ZapatoGrande'), financiará las operaciones quirúrgicas de 1.000 niños necesitados e invitó a todos a que se sumen a este proyecto para poder realizar más cirugías, como deseo de matrimonio. "Sería feliz si, además, se pudieran poner en marcha más tratamientos en todo el mundo", escribe el futbolista.
Desde el 2014 Ozil colabora con BigShoe, una organización que trabaja para que niños en países en desarrollo puedan someterse a cirugías por quemaduras, labio y paladar hendido, cataratas, cardiopatías congénitas, entre otras.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Many fans have asked me, my close relatives and friends about our wishes for tomorrow's wedding. As a professional footballer I am in a fortunate and privileged position. However, I invite everyone who is willing and able to help to support a very special project close to both of our hearts that we will undertake with @big.shoe11! 🙏🏼 Amine and I will bear the expenses for surgeries of 1000 children in need. I’d be happy if in addition, many more treatments all over the world can be fulfilled. If you would like to help this good cause, please click the link in my bio. I have really taken the team at BigShoe and the passion they treat their young patients with to my heart. BigShoe works alongside German and Swiss Doctors to help children all around the world by providing life changing surgeries. Burns, club feet & clefts are medical conditions that developing countries struggle to treat due to lack of doctors, money and medicine. We have already worked together for surgeries in Brazil (Worldcup 2014), in Africa (2016) and in Russia (2018). Now we want to go the next step and help children worldwide. 🙏🏼❤ #M1Ö @gulseamine
Si te ha gustado, ¡compártelo con tus amigos!