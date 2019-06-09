X

Mensaje a RT

Nombre * Error message here
Correo electrónico * Error message here
Su comentario *
1 800 Error message here
feedback
EN VIVO
NoticiasViral
Véanos en TV Equipo de RT
Imprimir https://es.rt.com/6syz
Portada Actualidad

VIDEO, FOTOS: Un fuerte incendio arrasa un edificio residencial en Londres

Publicado: 9 jun 2019 15:33 GMT | Última actualización: 9 jun 2019 16:00 GMT
Síguenos en Facebook

Un enorme incendio se ha declarado este domingo en un bloque de viviendas de nueva construcción en el municipio de Barking, al este de Londres, Reino Unido, informó la Compañía de Bomberos de la ciudad.

Unos 100 efectivos del cuerpo y 15 camiones de bomberos trabajan para extinguir las llamas del bloque residencial. Hasta el momento no se han reportado heridos. Tampoco se han señalado las causas del fuego.

Etiquetas:

Añade a RT a Favoritos

Lo más popular

  • Artículos
  • Videos

Artículos

Videos

Últimas noticias

© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2019. Todos los derechos reservados
18+

Este sitio web utiliza cookies, puede obtener más información aquí

Aceptar Cookies