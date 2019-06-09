VIDEO, FOTOS: Un fuerte incendio arrasa un edificio residencial en Londres
Un enorme incendio se ha declarado este domingo en un bloque de viviendas de nueva construcción en el municipio de Barking, al este de Londres, Reino Unido, informó la Compañía de Bomberos de la ciudad.
Unos 100 efectivos del cuerpo y 15 camiones de bomberos trabajan para extinguir las llamas del bloque residencial. Hasta el momento no se han reportado heridos. Tampoco se han señalado las causas del fuego.
BREAKING: A huge blaze has erupted in a new build block of apartments believed to be Barking Riverside on De Pass Gardens in east London.
London Fire Brigade say they have around 70 firefighters at the scene.
Video: @MarceVercellesipic.twitter.com/cC0BYN6gGt
We've currently got 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters attending a fire at a block of flats in #Barking. Ground floor to the sixth floor are alight. https://t.co/fHtGyRtbgDpic.twitter.com/NXqaCuWDO2— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 9, 2019
Fire at Barking river side @LondonFire need help pic.twitter.com/eR42R3QxZt— SaKuKrish (@sakukrish) June 9, 2019