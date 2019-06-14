La Unesco afirma que la chipa es argentina y causa indignación en Paraguay
Desde Asunción desmintieron la información y resaltaron que el comestible es parte del patrimonio cultural paraguayo.
Una publicación de la Unesco (Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Educación, la Ciencia y la Cultura) en sus redes sociales causó revuelo el martes al afirmar que el origen de la 'chipa' tiene sus raíces en la Argentina, lo que generó que Paraguay rebatiera esa información y defendiera su "comida nacional".
El día martes, desde las cuentas oficiales de Instagram y Twitter del organismo internacional, se publicó una imagen de una chipa —panificado hecho a base de almidón de mandioca y queso duro—, junto a una descripción que identificaba al alimento con la gastronomía rioplatense.
Ante la indignación de los usuarios paraguayos, el tema escaló a las autoridades del Gobierno conducido por Mario Abdo Benítez y, desde la Cancillería, contactaron a la Unesco para corregir el error en la información.
Chip, chip...chipa!!! 😉 Wait, you don't know what chipa is? Let us introduce you to this small but tasty bread because Chipa is clearly more than just a food. It is a shared history and one we can celebrate together. Not surprising, food often transcends national boundaries. We have been eating long before the established nation-state. At UNESCO, we seek to find the opportunities that unite us in a common appreciation of the good things that life can bring. Today, Paraguay, the northeast region of Argentina, Uruguay, Southeastern Bolivia and Southwestern Brazil are blessed with the Chipa, a shared culinary heritage that according to some food historians dates back to early human settlements in the region and is credited to the indigenous Guarani people. Chipa is an ideal accompaniment to coffee and other beverages or any breakfast food. It is made from cassava starch, an ingredient typical to the region, along with the Yaboti Biosphere Reserve in Argentina. The cassava flour is very versatile for preparing several dishes common to the region, including this bread with cheese. The best part of chipa is that it is not only delicious but also gluten-free. Along with being a national dish in Paraguay, back in the Yaboti Biosphere Reserve, when the community sits together at the table to share a meal prepared with local ingredients and local know-how, it is, in fact, a way of celebrating life and transmitting knowledge, demonstrating that humans can live harmoniously with nature. @unesco_mab has collected sustainable recipes from UNESCO's Biosphere Reserves across world and created its very own cookbook. Stay tuned for more recipes that are delicious, sustainable, and celebrate the beauty of biodiversity. . . 👉Swipe to the side to see the recipe👈 . . .👩🍳👨🍳😋😋🙌🙌👩🍳👨🍳😋😋🙌🙌 . . #Foodie #FoodPhotography #Chipa #Cassava #CassavaStarch #Bread #BiosphereReserve #GlobalGoals #Biodiversity #SustainableDevelopment #FoodiesOfInstagram #cooking #SustainableCooking #Diversity #Recipe #Cook #Food #GlutenFree #UNESCO Photo credit: @tembiupy 📸
Según el comunicado oficial del Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores del día miércoles, se avanzó con la ratificación de la 'chipa paraguaya' como un alimento genuino del país y se editó la publicación original en las redes sociales del organismo.
Otras secretarias de Paraguay, como la de cultura, también defendieron el origen del comestible y detallaron que no solo forma parte del "patrimonio cultural", sino que también el Congreso la declaró como "alimento nacional" y, además, se dispuso al segundo viernes de cada agosto como "el día nacional del chipá".