X

Mensaje a RT

Nombre * Error message here
Correo electrónico * Error message here
Su comentario *
1 800 Error message here
feedback
EN VIVO
Fallece el expresidente de Egipto Mohamed Mursi mientras era juzgado en un tribunal
NoticiasViral
Véanos en TV Equipo de RT
Imprimir https://es.rt.com/6tkk
Portada Actualidad

Diagnostican con cáncer de garganta a Dave Mustaine, fundador y vocalista de la banda estadounidense Megadeth

Publicado: 17 jun 2019 16:08 GMT | Última actualización: 17 jun 2019 16:19 GMT

El propio músico anunció la noticia a través de su cuenta personal de Twitter y el sitio web de la banda.

Diagnostican con cáncer de garganta a Dave Mustaine, fundador y vocalista de la banda estadounidense Megadeth
Hugo Correia / Reuters
Síguenos en Facebook

Más información, en breve.

Añade a RT a Favoritos

Lo más popular

  • Artículos
  • Videos

Artículos

Videos

Últimas noticias

© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2019. Todos los derechos reservados
18+

Este sitio web utiliza cookies, puede obtener más información aquí

Aceptar Cookies