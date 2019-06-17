Diagnostican con cáncer de garganta a Dave Mustaine, fundador y vocalista de la banda estadounidense Megadeth
El propio músico anunció la noticia a través de su cuenta personal de Twitter y el sitio web de la banda.
I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate... https://t.co/8FBQUmloSfpic.twitter.com/CPuu2UFPv1— Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) 17 июня 2019 г.
Más información, en breve.