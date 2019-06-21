India: Incendio provoca el cierre de un tramo del metro de Nueva Delhi (FOTOS, VIDEO)
Un voraz incendio se ha desatado en la mañana de este viernes (hora local) en un mercado de muebles cercano a la estación de metro Kalindi Kunj, al sur de la ciudad de Nueva Delhi, informan los medios locales.
El humo ha provocado la suspensión de un tramo en la línea magenta del servicio de transportes. No se han reportado heridos. Se informa que los bomberos trabajaron con 17 camiones para extinguir el fuego.
A fire broke out in a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj Metro station early morning today.— Hindustan Times (@htTweets) June 21, 2019
Delhi Metro (@OfficialDMRC) services between Jasola Vihar and Kalindi Kunj has been stopped temporarily.
Read more here: https://t.co/QzIb887Sp5
(Video: Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/0R8vK7vq8j
Delhi: Fire broke out in a furniture market in Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj metro station, early morning today. 17 fire tenders present at the spot. Fire-fighting operation underway. pic.twitter.com/Ug1ilDegJm— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019
Fire at Kalindi Kunj furniture market in Delhi has been doused, Delhi Metro services temporarily suspended between Kalindi Kunj and Botanical Garden— NDTV (@ndtv) June 21, 2019
Read more here: https://t.co/bZjJC364Hy
(Photos: ANI) pic.twitter.com/LvqASIjvD0