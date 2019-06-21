X

Mensaje a RT

Portada Actualidad

India: Incendio provoca el cierre de un tramo del metro de Nueva Delhi (FOTOS, VIDEO)

Publicado: 21 jun 2019 04:53 GMT
Un voraz incendio se ha desatado en la mañana de este viernes (hora local) en un mercado de muebles cercano a la estación de metro Kalindi Kunj, al sur de la ciudad de Nueva Delhi, informan los medios locales.

El humo ha provocado la suspensión de un tramo en la línea magenta del servicio de transportes. No se han reportado heridos. Se informa que los bomberos trabajaron con 17 camiones para extinguir el fuego.

