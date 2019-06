VIDEO: Los ovnis avistados en el cielo de Kansas City podrían ser parte de un proyecto secreto del Pentágono

Two #ProjectLoon balloons are apparently triggering some #UFO calls in #KansasCity#KS - Here they are on the ADS-B radar map. One is at 79,000 feet, the other at 70,100 feet. cc @NWSKansasCity Here's more info on Loon : https://t.co/lB8QUA9CPCpic.twitter.com/gcCLdHCLl7