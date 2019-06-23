X

Al menos 70 detenidos en una protesta frente a la sede de The New York Times por la cobertura sobre el cambio climático (FOTOS, VIDEOS)

Publicado: 23 jun 2019 02:34 GMT
Una protesta en Nueva York (EE.UU.) por el cambio climático frente a la sede del periódico The New York Times se saldó este sábado con al menos 70 manifestantes detenidos.

La congregación fue organizada por el grupo activista Extinction Rebellion NYC, que ocupó la Octava Avenida, para exigir una cobertura más efectiva sobre la "emergencia climática". Los manifestantes denuncian el tratamiento del medio sobre el calentamiento planetario, que califican de "complaciente".

Tema: Calentamiento global

Etiquetas:

Últimas noticias

