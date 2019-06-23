Al menos 70 detenidos en una protesta frente a la sede de The New York Times por la cobertura sobre el cambio climático (FOTOS, VIDEOS)
Una protesta en Nueva York (EE.UU.) por el cambio climático frente a la sede del periódico The New York Times se saldó este sábado con al menos 70 manifestantes detenidos.
70 arrested today who will be supported by our amazing jail support team. All this to bring attention to the severity of the #ClimateEmergency@nytimes should be reporting on it like they did #WWIIhttps://t.co/jWDIfsk7xWpic.twitter.com/D9HUhlS7Z6— Extinction Rebellion NYC (@XR_NYC) June 23, 2019
La congregación fue organizada por el grupo activista Extinction Rebellion NYC, que ocupó la Octava Avenida, para exigir una cobertura más efectiva sobre la "emergencia climática". Los manifestantes denuncian el tratamiento del medio sobre el calentamiento planetario, que califican de "complaciente".
The police arresting @Nigrotime for covering @ExtinctionR in New York was inexcusable.— Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 23, 2019
That said, the videographer I hired, Ed Farby, to cover the same event just delivered his raw footage to me. Going thru now
Here are 1st images I have of #ExtinctionRebellion being arrested. pic.twitter.com/ZnSwNABK7Q
Images from today's action, the banner reads "Climate Change (Ed strike through EMERGENCY)=Mass Murder#ExtinctionRebellion#EarthToMedia#RebelForLifehttps://t.co/jWDIfsk7xWpic.twitter.com/64dqkDtuTw— Extinction Rebellion NYC (@XR_NYC) June 22, 2019