Reportan sobre un tiroteo en un centro comercial en California

Publicado: 2 jul 2019 23:34 GMT | Última actualización: 2 jul 2019 23:54 GMT
La Policía local reportó este martes sobre un tiroteo en el centro comercial Tanforan Mall, situado en San Bruno (California, EE.UU.).

Los agentes pidieron a los habitantes evitar el área mientras prosigue la investigación. De momento, el sospechoso aún no ha sido detenido.

No se han reportado heridos en el incidente.

