Reportan sobre un tiroteo en un centro comercial en California
La Policía local reportó este martes sobre un tiroteo en el centro comercial Tanforan Mall, situado en San Bruno (California, EE.UU.).
Los agentes pidieron a los habitantes evitar el área mientras prosigue la investigación. De momento, el sospechoso aún no ha sido detenido.
No se han reportado heridos en el incidente.
(San Bruno, CA) Shooting in San Bruno Mall —Police are searching the area near the mall. It is unconfirmed which direction the suspect fled. watch footage and look for updates here. https://t.co/cxrbC1DpGN#CitizenApp#ProtectTheWorldpic.twitter.com/FknlqfkQfe— Citizen SF Bay Area (@CitizenApp_SF) July 2, 2019