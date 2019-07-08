X

Trump asegura que EE.UU. "ya no tratará más" con el embajador británico

Publicado: 8 jul 2019 18:43 GMT | Última actualización: 8 jul 2019 18:48 GMT

Kim Darroch habría calificado la Administración del presidente estadounidense de "disfuncional", "inepta" e "incompetente".

El presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald Trump.
Kevin Lamarque
El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, ha anunciado que su país "ya no tratará más" con el embajador británico en Washington, Kim Darroch, tras difundirse cables diplomáticos en los que critica severamente al mandatario estadounidense. 

Más información, en breve.

