Trump asegura que EE.UU. "ya no tratará más" con el embajador británico
Kim Darroch habría calificado la Administración del presidente estadounidense de "disfuncional", "inepta" e "incompetente".
El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, ha anunciado que su país "ya no tratará más" con el embajador británico en Washington, Kim Darroch, tras difundirse cables diplomáticos en los que critica severamente al mandatario estadounidense.
....thought of within the U.S. We will no longer deal with him. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister. While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 de julio de 2019
Más información, en breve.