EE.UU.: Al menos 7 heridos tras un tiroteo en Filadelfia
La Policía de Filadelfia (Pensilvania, EE.UU) investiga un tiroteo que ha dejado al menos siete heridos alrededor de las 21:00 (hora local) de este 13 de julio.
Medios locales aseguran que las víctimas fueron trasladas a un hospital y se encuentran fuera de peligro.
Varios testigos aseguran que el lugar donde poco antes preparaban barbacoas y encendían fuegos artificiales quedó repleto de sangre.
#Breaking Police investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia at Baker Playground. As many as 7 victims at hospitals, injuries do not appear life threatening at this point @NBCPhiladelphiapic.twitter.com/IbI31E8IQR— Drew Smith (@drewsmithtv) 14 июля 2019 г.