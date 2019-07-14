X

EE.UU.: Al menos 7 heridos tras un tiroteo en Filadelfia

Publicado: 14 jul 2019 02:19 GMT
La Policía de Filadelfia (Pensilvania, EE.UU) investiga un tiroteo que ha dejado al menos siete heridos alrededor de las 21:00 (hora local) de este 13 de julio.

Medios locales aseguran que las víctimas fueron trasladas a un hospital y se encuentran fuera de peligro.

Varios testigos aseguran que el lugar donde poco antes preparaban barbacoas y encendían fuegos artificiales quedó repleto de sangre.

