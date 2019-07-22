VIDEOS: Un gran incendio devora un centro comercial de Londres
Un gran incendio se ha desatado la mañana de este lunes en un centro comercial del distrito de Walthamstow (Londres, Reino Unido).
El cuerpo local de bomberos, ha desplegado en el lugar un total de veinte vehículos y unos 125 efectivos para contener las llamas. De momento se desconoce la causa que provocó el incendio.
Brave folks from @LondonFire are tackling a huge blaze at the Walthamstow mall this morning. Stay safe all pic.twitter.com/mTznhRKPlg— Adam French (@thatadamfrench) 22 июля 2019 г.
Big ups to the fire brigade - stuff like this really makes you appreciate what they do. pic.twitter.com/sSbWId7vVp— Alexander Milas (@alexandermilas) 22 июля 2019 г.
Big fire at the mall Walthamstow. Don’t sense the wind is helping. Hope everybody’s ok. pic.twitter.com/RnTwN2XbJG— Alexander Milas (@alexandermilas) 22 июля 2019 г.