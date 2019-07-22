X

Mensaje a RT

Nombre * Error message here
Correo electrónico * Error message here
Su comentario *
1 800 Error message here
feedback
EN VIVO
NoticiasViral
Véanos en TV Equipo de RT
Imprimir https://es.rt.com/6wah
Portada Actualidad

VIDEOS: Un gran incendio devora un centro comercial de Londres

Publicado: 22 jul 2019 08:34 GMT | Última actualización: 22 jul 2019 08:35 GMT
Síguenos en Facebook

Un gran incendio se ha desatado la mañana de este lunes en un centro comercial del distrito de Walthamstow (Londres, Reino Unido).

El cuerpo local de bomberos, ha desplegado en el lugar un total de veinte vehículos y unos 125 efectivos para contener las llamas. De momento se desconoce la causa que provocó el incendio.

Etiquetas:

Suscríbete a nuestra cuenta de Instagram

Lo más popular

  • Artículos
  • Videos

Artículos

Videos

Últimas noticias

© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2019. Todos los derechos reservados
18+

Este sitio web utiliza cookies, puede obtener más información aquí

Aceptar Cookies