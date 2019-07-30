FOTOS: Captan a una tortuga en lucha desesperada por respirar mientras una red de pesca de tres metros envuelve su cuello
La pronta intervención de dos belgas que avistaban ballenas en las Azores, entre ellos el fotógrafo, permitió salvar al animal.
Dos belgas amantes de la naturaleza lograron captar imágenes impactantes de una tortuga atrapada en una red de pesca, a la que de inmediato procedieron a liberar.
Según informa la cadena RTBF, Vincent Legrand y Jan Reyniers exploraban las aguas frente a la costa de la isla Pico, en las Azores (Portugal), en busca de ballenas azules, cuando vieron algo extraño en la superficie del mar.
Loggerhead Sea Turtle (Caretta caretta) RESCUE ME !!! . . Rescue of a Loggerhead Sea Turtle threatened globally as a vulnerable species by a Franco-Flemish Belgian team off Pico in the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores. Fate frozen to a death of ultimate suffering with always a hope of being able to detach itself. His inexorable death could have several options. Famine, because attached it has no chance to find enough food to survive or devoured by its worst enemy, the first Tiger Shark that would pass in the vicinity. The happiness shared during this rescue has no comparable price all the more when one realizes that this kind of species reaches sexual maturity at 17 years and that it can hope to reach a life of nearly at the age of 67, this adds a step to this level of proven happiness. This raises a recurring problem related to human education regarding waste treatments that are frequently found in the sea. Plastic, household waste, garbage cans make them prey identified as jellyfish by an innumerable group of marine species that pass turtles, dolphin sharks and whales. The problem of plastics and general waste in the oceans is demonstrated even on the Benelux coasts when we notice an increase in stranding related to the ingestion of plastic bags. This should alert us to the actual human responsibility. Who are we? Two Belgians ... influenced by @paulnicklen @greenpeace @seashepherd @seashepherdfrance @seashepherduk @azoreshatelse @blueplanetsociety @sealegacy Jan Reyniers (jan.reyniers2@telenet.be) & Vincent Legrand (legrandtwitch@gmail.com) wildlife photographers both passionate about wildlife of the Azores for almost 15 years ... . #nature #naturelovers @lonelywhale @realoutex @loggerheadmarinelifecenter @turtleislandrestorationnetwork #gratitude #turtles #obrigado #realoutex #turtlenecktop #turtlebayresort #turtlesofinstagram #turtletime #turtleneck #seaturtle #davidattenborough #recycle #seashepard #bringyourownbag #protecttheocean #stopearthwarming #TurningTheTide #plasticfree #plasticpollution @mercyforanimals @turtleislandrestorationnetwork @teamsharkwater @theseachangeagency #oneworld #saveouroceans #bandeathnets #deathnets #ocean
Resultó ser una tortuga boba que luchaba desesperadamente por respirar y, para ello, escapar de una red de tres metros de largo que envolvía su cuello. En menos de dos minutos los hombres lograron liberar al animal, que pudo haber muerto sin su intervención.
Antes del rescate, Legrand, fotógrafo profesional de la vida silvestre, tomó imágenes desgarradoras de la tortuga. El objetivo de sus fotografías es crear conciencia del daño que hace a la flora y fauna la basura tirada al mar.
