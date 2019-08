ONU: los aliados mataron a más civiles que los talibanes en la primera mitad de 2019 en Afganistán

1,366 civilians killed in the #Afghanistan conflict in the first half of 2019. Pro-Govt Forces responsible for 717 deaths, Anti-Govt Elements (Taliban, ISKP & others) responsible for 531 deaths. #ZeroCivilianCasualtiesNow

