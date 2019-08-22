X

EE.UU.: Se registra un sismo de magnitud 5,0 en California

Publicado: 22 ago 2019 21:01 GMT | Última actualización: 22 ago 2019 21:22 GMT
Un temblor de magnitud 5,0 se ha registrado en California (EE.UU.) este jueves a las 20:49 GMT, a una profundidad de 1,9 kilómetros, según informa el Servicio Geológico de EE.UU. (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).

El epicentro del movimiento telúrico fue localizado por esa entidad a 18 kilómetros al este de Little Lake. El sismo también fue sentido en el estado de Nevada, según reportes de las autoridades del condado de Clark. De momento no se reportan víctimas ni daños materiales.

