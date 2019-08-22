EE.UU.: Se registra un sismo de magnitud 5,0 en California
Un temblor de magnitud 5,0 se ha registrado en California (EE.UU.) este jueves a las 20:49 GMT, a una profundidad de 1,9 kilómetros, según informa el Servicio Geológico de EE.UU. (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).
El epicentro del movimiento telúrico fue localizado por esa entidad a 18 kilómetros al este de Little Lake. El sismo también fue sentido en el estado de Nevada, según reportes de las autoridades del condado de Clark. De momento no se reportan víctimas ni daños materiales.
Who felt this latest #earthquake in Las #Vegas? The @USGS is reporting a preliminary magnitude 5.0 with the epicenter north of #Ridgecrest, California. A number of our #ClarkCounty employees felt the rolling sensation here at our Gov't Ctr. in downtown Las #Vegas. pic.twitter.com/cCXUJJzwfT— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) 22 августа 2019 г.