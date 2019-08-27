Las fotos del incendio en el Amazonas publicadas por DiCaprio, Ronaldo y Macron resultan ser viejas
Algunas de las imágenes publicadas por importantes políticos y grandes celebridades en redes sociales para concientizar sobre la devastación en ese territorio fueron tomadas hace varios años.
Cuando ocurren catástrofes o eventos trascendentales para la humanidad, es común ver a importantes líderes mundiales, celebridades o reconocidos deportistas compartiendo imágenes en redes sociales para generar conciencia. Sin embargo, en muchos casos se trata de fotos erróneas y, más allá de la buena intención, el incendio del Amazonas no fue la excepción.
Así, reconocidas figuras difundieron capturas que no se corresponden a los actuales focos de fuego que están quemando buena parte del "pulmón del planeta". Luego, aquellas publicaciones fueron replicadas por miles de personas.
Por ejemplo, en los últimos días el reconocido actor Leonardo DiCaprio, quien se muestra muy involucrado en causas por el cuidado del medio ambiente, publicó una fotografía tomada por Mohsin Kazmi, donde se ve parte de aquel ecosistema en llamas. Sin embargo, se trata de un incendio ocurrido en la misma zona, pero hace casi cuatro años.
#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: The lungs of the Earth are in flames. 🔥 The Brazilian Amazon—home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species—has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year—a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January. The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do? ✔ As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. ✔ Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. ✔ Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. ✔ Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains. Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. ✔ When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action—including strong governance and forward-thinking policy. #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis 📸: @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Windy.com
En sintonía, el presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron, compartió una imagen lograda por el fotógrafo Loren McIntyre, quien murió en 2003. Si bien es cierto que el tema gira en torno al Amazonas, su 'tuit' muestra un incendio mucho más antiguo.
Our house is burning. Literally. The Amazon rain forest - the lungs which produces 20% of our planet’s oxygen - is on fire. It is an international crisis. Members of the G7 Summit, let's discuss this emergency first order in two days! #ActForTheAmazonpic.twitter.com/dogOJj9big— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 22, 2019
Por su parte, el reconocido futbolista Cristiano Ronaldo subió para sus 181 millones de seguidores en Instagram otra conmovedora foto sobre el fuego quemando aquella región selvática, pero en realidad había sido tomada por Lauro Alves mucho tiempo antes, en 2013.
Más allá de esta desconexión temporal, el desastre ecológico sigue presente en las redes sociales, que también están encendidas. Mientras tanto, persiste la preocupación en todo el mundo sobre la extinción de las llamas y las medidas de salvaguarda que tomará Brasil sobre ese territorio.