El Gobierno argentino propone "reperfilar" los vencimientos de deuda con el FMI
Fallece Jessi Combs, 'la mujer más rápida del mundo', mientras trataba de romper el récord de velocidad

Publicado: 28 ago 2019 21:05 GMT

Según publicó días antes de la tragedia en Instagram, la estrella de 'Cazadores de mitos' pretendía alcanzar los 996 kilómetros por hora con un automóvil de propulsión reactiva.

Fallece Jessi Combs, 'la mujer más rápida del mundo', mientras trataba de romper el récord de velocidad
Jessi Combs durante una conferencia de prensa en la ciudad de Beverly Hills, en California, EE.UU., el 2 de agosto del 2012.
Phil McCarten / Reuters
La corredora y presentadora estadounidense Jessi Combs, de 39 años, murió este martes mientras trataba de batir el récord de velocidad de automóviles con cuatro ruedas para mujeres en el desierto de Alvord, en el estado de Oregón, informa The Washington Post.

Terry Madden, miembro de su equipo, confirmó su fallecimiento en su cuenta de Instagram.

So I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs she was truly my unicorn and I enjoyed every single minute that I had with her. She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know. Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!! I’m not ok, but she is right here keeping my going-I made her a promise that if this didn’t go well that I would make sure and do good with it, please help me with that, you are all going to see things on news please believe non of them.. we the family have drafted a release and it will come out today with more proper info, but I was just woke up by the media tracking me down and I need everyone of her true friends to do what she would want “take a deep breath, relax” and do good things with this. Please donate to nothing, I know there will be people try, we are finishing the documentary as she wished and the world will know the truth and her foundation will use those funds to do amazing things in this world and make her legacy live on properly. In the coming days her family and I will get the proper channels put together that you can then donate to that foundation but until you hear it from me wait please-I don’t want some asshole profiting off this (all ready had one try to sell us a video)... . . Love you all and thank you all for being such amazing friends to her, she dedicated her life to helping support others dreams and I promise I will continue that.

"Lamentablemente la perdimos ayer en un horrible accidente, fui el primero en llegar y créanme, hicimos todo lo humanamente posible para salvarla", escribió.

Según publicó la corredora en la misma red social días antes de la tragedia, pretendía alcanzar los 996 kilómetros por hora con un automóvil de propulsión reactiva.

Previamente, Combs rompió el récord dos veces, por lo que llegó a ser conocida como "la mujer más rápida sobre cuatro ruedas". En el 2013, aceleró a 632 kilómetros por hora. Tres años después, alcanzó los 768 km/h.

Aparecía en programas populares tales como 'MythBusters' (conocido como 'Cazadores de mitos' en español), 'Overhaulin', 'Extreme 4x4' y 'All Girls Garage'.

