PRIMERAS IMÁGENES: El huracán Dorian destruye casas, autos y árboles en su potente paso por las Bahamas

This is in Marsh Harbour, Abaco In the The Bahamas 🇧🇸 being pounded by Hurricane Dorian on Sunday 1st September, 2019 at this time 🙏🏽#HurricaneDorian2019#HurricaneDorian#hurricane#hurricandorian#weather#ClimateChange #242 #Bahamaspic.twitter.com/fPiAZG6rGl