La ciudad de San Francisco declara a la Asociación del Rifle de EE.UU. como una organización de "terrorismo doméstico"

This stunt is an effort to distract from the problems facing #SanFrancisco, such as rampant homelessness, drug abuse and petty crime, to name a few. Their wasting taxpayer dollars to declare 5M law-abiding Americans domestic terrorists, and it’s shameful.https://t.co/Wn6JccpO2H — NRA (@NRA) September 4, 2019