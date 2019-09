Suspenden por petición de Guatemala la subasta de una pieza arqueológica maya en Francia

🚨STOLEN ART ALERT🚨 Drouot Auction House in Paris is trying to sell Piedras Negras Stela 9! The Maya sculpture was stolen in the 60s is offered with no shame or explanation. Guatemala wants it back! *JOURNALISTS CONTACT ME* I'm happy to talk about this. https://t.co/TD2CpeOkLVpic.twitter.com/WRmtmdmq53