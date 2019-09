VIDEO, FOTOS: La NASA prueba prototipo de hábitat espacial inflable para viajar al espacio profundo

At Bigelow Aerospace today for updates on NextSTEP Phase 2 and B330. For comparison, here’s a mockup of BEAM (currently on the ISS) and B330 (potential Lunar Gateway hab module). If BEAM is like a two person tent, B330 is like a 4 or 5 bedroom home! @BigelowSpace@NASASpaceflightpic.twitter.com/DkrENhaOjV