Un 'influencer' y astro pakistaní de TikTok muere 'en vivo' en un accidente de tránsito

Daniyal khan one of famous Pakistani tik toker.

He had an accident in islamabad. He is no more😭. Please pray for his departed soul🙏 Still can't believe he's dead😭😭 May ALLAH grant him high rank in jannah (Aameen) #DaniyalKhanRIP 🙏 #RIPpic.twitter.com/hPaZlEvlCs