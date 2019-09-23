Una foto "natural" de una niña negra despeinada vuelve a colocar a H&M en el centro de la polémica
La Red acusa al gigante sueco de la moda de no prestar atención alguna a la apariencia de la modelo a causa de la textura de su cabello.
La compañía sueca de moda H&M ha vuelto a recibir una ola de críticas en redes sociales por su controvertido uso de modelos de raza negra en los materiales publicitarios de sus productos.
El objeto de los actuales señalamientos es la imagen de una niña que modela una sudadera floral y cuyo peinado, según varios internautas, es desordenado y descuidado en comparación con el de otros modelos.
"El hermoso cabello rizado de esta hermosa niña parece haber tenido muy poca o ninguna atención. Sin embargo, todas sus contrapartes claramente se han sentado frente a alguien que era más que capaz de peinar otras texturas de cabello", lamentó Vernon François, un reconocido estilista en Hollywood. "Se me parte el corazón al imaginar a otra chica de mi comunidad sentada frente a un espejo ignorada por el equipo que la rodea", añadió.
"Bien dicho. No puedo contar la cantidad de veces que me he sentado en una silla de maquillaje o de cabello y los 'artistas' parecen atónitos o simplemente no les importa", comentó por su parte la actriz Amber Riley.
En enero de 2018, H&M se disculpó por utilizar una imagen "racista" de un niño negro modelando una sudadera con el lema "el mono más 'cool' de la jungla" como publicidad para su tienda en línea. Múltiples internautas se sumaron a las protestas en las redes y llamaron a boicotear la empresa.
Ahora, el gigante sueco de la moda ha explicado la publicidad con la niña 'despeinada'. "Realmente creemos que todos los niños deberían poder ser niños. Los niños en edad escolar que modelan para nosotros vienen al estudio fotográfico en la tarde después de la escuela y buscamos un aspecto natural que refleje eso", reza un tuit de H&M, con el que varios internautas simpatizaron.
"Lo sabía. La niña se parece a mi hermana después de un largo día de juego. ¡Me encantó!", indicó una usuaria de Twitter.
"¡Respuesta perfecta para estos tontos! No hay nada malo en el cabello de esa niña, ¡así es como la mayoría de las niñas de su edad se ven después de un largo día de escuela! Es la realidad", agregó otro internauta.
Entretanto, la jefa de Inclusión y Diversidad de H&M, Ezinne Kwubiri, publicó una foto en Instagram en la que defiende la campaña publicitaria mostrándose a sí misma de niña junto a la modelo actual.
