Parlamentarias en Austria: proyectan una holgada victoria para el canciller destituido Kurz

Austria, national parliament election result:



SORA projection based on 92.1% counted



ÖVP-EPP: best result since 2002

SPÖ-S&D: worst result in history

FPÖ-ID: worst result since 2006

GRÜNE-G/EFA: best result in history

NEOS-RE: best result in history

