EN VIVO: El canciller de Uruguay ofrece un discurso en la Asamblea General de la ONU
Trump sugiere el arresto del congresista demócrata Adam Schiff por traición

Publicado: 30 sep 2019 12:53 GMT
El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, se preguntó en una publicación en su cuenta de Twitter si habría que arrestar por traición al congresista demócrata Adam Schiff, presidente del Comité de Inteligencia de la Cámara de Representantes de EE.UU., por distorsionar unas palabras suyas dirigidas al presidente de Ucrania.

"El representante Adam Schiff hizo de forma ilegal unas declaraciones falsas y terribles que hizo pasar por mías como la parte más importante de mi llamada al presidente ucraniano, y las leyó ante el Congreso y el pueblo estadounidense. No tenían relación con lo que dije durante la llamada. ¿Arresto por traición?", reza el tuit del mandatario.

