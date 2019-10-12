X

Mensaje a RT

Nombre * Error message here
Correo electrónico * Error message here
Su comentario *
1 800 Error message here
feedback
EN VIVO
A gas lacrimógeno y fuego, en otra jornada de disturbios en Quito contra el 'paquetazo' de Lenín Moreno
NoticiasViral
Véanos en TV Equipo de RT
Imprimir https://es.rt.com/72p2
Portada Actualidad

Reportan "múltiples heridos" tras tiroteo en una iglesia de Nuevo Hampshire

Publicado: 12 oct 2019 15:35 GMT | Última actualización: 12 oct 2019 15:39 GMT

La Policía comunicó en su cuenta de Twitter que "está monitoriando de cerca el tiroteo".

Reportan "múltiples heridos" tras tiroteo en una iglesia de Nuevo Hampshire
Síguenos en Facebook

Más información, en breve.

RT
Suscríbete a nuestra cuenta de Instagram

Lo más popular

  • Artículos
  • Videos

Artículos

Videos

Últimas noticias

© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2019. Todos los derechos reservados
18+

Este sitio web utiliza cookies, puede obtener más información aquí

Aceptar Cookies