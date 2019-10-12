Reportan "múltiples heridos" tras tiroteo en una iglesia de Nuevo Hampshire
La Policía comunicó en su cuenta de Twitter que "está monitoriando de cerca el tiroteo".
We are closely monitoring the shooting incident at the New England Pentecostal church in Pelham, NH. pic.twitter.com/yQ9moBYsWg— NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) October 12, 2019
Video from Pelham, NH scene. A number of ambulances, state, and local police pic.twitter.com/uyQ2cOeoT0— Korey O'Brien (@koreyobrienTV) October 12, 2019
#BREAKING: Pelham, NH Police confirm they are on scene of a shooting on Bridge Street pic.twitter.com/2aTQvsdxTQ— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) October 12, 2019
Más información, en breve.