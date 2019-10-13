X

Mensaje a RT

Nombre * Error message here
Correo electrónico * Error message here
Su comentario *
1 800 Error message here
feedback
EN VIVO
NoticiasViral
Véanos en TV Equipo de RT
Imprimir https://es.rt.com/72r7
Portada Actualidad

Reportan un tiroteo en un centro comercial en Florida (VIDEO)

Publicado: 13 oct 2019 19:53 GMT | Última actualización: 13 oct 2019 20:40 GMT

La Policía está actualmente respondiendo a reportes de un tiroteo en un centro comercial en Boca Raton.

Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa
Joe Raedle / AFP
Síguenos en Facebook

El centro comercial permanece cerrado mientras los agentes de Policía realizan una "búsqueda activa". La Policía de la ciudad recomienda a los residentes alejarse del área.

La Policía local ha informado de que en el centro comercial "no hay tiradores activos". En estos momentos, los agentes y los equipos SWAT continúan la operación de búsqueda.

La Oficina de Alcohol, Tabaco, Armas de Fuego y Explosivos de Miami escribió en su perfil oficial de Twitter que sus agentes han sido enviados al lugar del supuesto tiroteo "para brindar asistencia".

RT

Etiquetas:

Suscríbete a nuestro canal en YouTube

Lo más popular

  • Artículos
  • Videos

Artículos

Videos

Últimas noticias

© Organización Autónoma sin Fines de Lucro "TV-Novosti" 2005-2019. Todos los derechos reservados
18+

Este sitio web utiliza cookies, puede obtener más información aquí

Aceptar Cookies