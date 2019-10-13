Reportan un tiroteo en un centro comercial en Florida (VIDEO)
La Policía está actualmente respondiendo a reportes de un tiroteo en un centro comercial en Boca Raton.
El centro comercial permanece cerrado mientras los agentes de Policía realizan una "búsqueda activa". La Policía de la ciudad recomienda a los residentes alejarse del área.
#BREAKING: Large police presence responding to reports of shooting at Boca Raton mall.— Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) October 13, 2019
VIDEO courtesy: @umdontbejellypic.twitter.com/bfBlSZdKHR
La Policía local ha informado de que en el centro comercial "no hay tiradores activos". En estos momentos, los agentes y los equipos SWAT continúan la operación de búsqueda.
Reports of a shooting at Town Center Mall. @bocapolice is on scene and currently conducting an active search of the area. Please avoid the mall area. PIO enroute media to meet at 2301 West Glades parking lot.— Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) October 13, 2019
There is no active shooter at this time at Town Center Mall. @bocapolice responded to a report of shots fired and is currently conducting a search of the mall.— Boca Raton Police (@BocaPolice) October 13, 2019
La Oficina de Alcohol, Tabaco, Armas de Fuego y Explosivos de Miami escribió en su perfil oficial de Twitter que sus agentes han sido enviados al lugar del supuesto tiroteo "para brindar asistencia".