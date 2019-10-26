VIDEO: Jennifer López dona a una escuela primaria comida para un año, tras leer una publicación sobre un estudiante hambriento
"Ningún niño debería tener que irse a dormir con hambre. Todos deberían tener acceso a comida deliciosa y nutritiva", escribió la artista en su cuenta de Instagram.
La cantante estadounidense Jennifer López y su novio, Alex Rodríguez, donaron al banco de alimentos de una escuela primaria, del estado de Tennessee, el suministro anual de comida tras leer una emotiva publicación en Facebook de una profesora del establecimiento, donde contó que un niño literalmente no tenía nada qué comer.
"Preguntó cuándo vendría la señora que pone comida en su mochila. Me tomó por sorpresa. […] Le pregunté si eran los cuencos de macarrones o las galletas, dijo que no. Le pregunté si eran los espaguetis, se rio y me dijo que no, que no tenían esos. Entonces sucedió... me miró y dijo: 'Esas pequeñas 'o' […], no las tenemos en mi casa, pero cuando las tengo me dan un cálido vientre y ayudan a dormir'", escribió a inicios de octubre la profesora Booke Goins y agregó que compró alimentos para el pequeño junto con sus colegas.
"Cuando vimos esta historia, no solo se me saltaron las lágrimas, ¡sino también a Alex! [...] Ningún niño debería tener que irse a dormir con hambre. Todos deberían tener acceso a comida deliciosa y nutritiva", escribió López en su cuenta de Instagram este miércoles y publicó un video en el que la escuela recibe su donación.
"Este fue mi momento favorito del mes y es una de las mejores cosas que hemos podido hacer", señaló.
When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help. We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn't have enough. When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex's as well! I don’t know if you guys know, but Alex and I are part owners in a company called Tiller & Hatch, and we decided to donate a years worth of of their yummy, healthy meals, for the students and their school’s food pantry. 🍽✨ This is why being a business owner, and having actual ownership in companies (not licensing), is so important to me and Alex, especially as Latinos. It's about showing our community, this is what life can be. You can take charge and take ownership. It allows us to have a say in creating things that make people's lives better and have partners that share our passion for giving back. Because giving back and being there for others is really what matters most ❤️❤️❤️ We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry. Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do. @tillerandhatch #tillerandhatch
