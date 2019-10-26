VIDEO: Jennifer López dona a una escuela primaria comida para un año, tras leer una publicación sobre un estudiante hambriento

La cantante estadounidense Jennifer López y su novio, Alex Rodríguez, donaron al banco de alimentos de una escuela primaria, del estado de Tennessee, el suministro anual de comida tras leer una emotiva publicación en Facebook de una profesora del establecimiento, donde contó que un niño literalmente no tenía nada qué comer.

"Preguntó cuándo vendría la señora que pone comida en su mochila. Me tomó por sorpresa. […] Le pregunté si eran los cuencos de macarrones o las galletas, dijo que no. Le pregunté si eran los espaguetis, se rio y me dijo que no, que no tenían esos. Entonces sucedió... me miró y dijo: 'Esas pequeñas 'o' […], no las tenemos en mi casa, pero cuando las tengo me dan un cálido vientre y ayudan a dormir'", escribió a inicios de octubre la profesora Booke Goins y agregó que compró alimentos para el pequeño junto con sus colegas.

"Cuando vimos esta historia, no solo se me saltaron las lágrimas, ¡sino también a Alex! [...] Ningún niño debería tener que irse a dormir con hambre. Todos deberían tener acceso a comida deliciosa y nutritiva", escribió López en su cuenta de Instagram este miércoles y publicó un video en el que la escuela recibe su donación.

"Este fue mi momento favorito del mes y es una de las mejores cosas que hemos podido hacer", señaló.

