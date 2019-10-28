X

Alberto Fernández: "Fue una jornada histórica que dispuso un nuevo orden para Argentina" (VIDEO)
VIDEO: Reportan decenas de disparos en Texas

Publicado: 28 oct 2019 01:42 GMT | Última actualización: 28 oct 2019 02:05 GMT

No se informa de víctimas.

VIDEO: Reportan decenas de disparos en Texas
Imagen ilustrativa.
Bastiaan Slabbers / Reuters
Un tiroteo ha tenido lugar este domingo en la ciudad estadounidense de Dallas (Texas), informa el canal Fox 4 News a través de su cuenta en Twitter.

Según se detalla, el incidente se ha producido durante una vigilia vinculada a otro tiroteo en una fiesta estudiantil, en la ciudad vecina de Greenville, que dejó al menos 2 muertos y 14 heridos este sábado.

Los testigos han oído decenas de disparos. No se informa de víctimas.

