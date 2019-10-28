VIDEO: Reportan decenas de disparos en Texas
No se informa de víctimas.
Un tiroteo ha tenido lugar este domingo en la ciudad estadounidense de Dallas (Texas), informa el canal Fox 4 News a través de su cuenta en Twitter.
Active shooting at a vigil tonight for one of the #TexasAMCommerce victims. As the vigil wrapped up, people began shooting. Multiple shots. Our news unit was hit at least 3 times. I have not seen anyone injured. It’s possible some took themselves to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/w9GRxNDKlV— Diana Zoga (@DianaNBC5) October 28, 2019
Según se detalla, el incidente se ha producido durante una vigilia vinculada a otro tiroteo en una fiesta estudiantil, en la ciudad vecina de Greenville, que dejó al menos 2 muertos y 14 heridos este sábado.
BREAKING: Gunfire erupts during vigil in Dallas for one of the victims of last night's mass shooting in Greenville; no word on injuries pic.twitter.com/fsd7AmZIsh— BNO News (@BNONews) October 28, 2019
Los testigos han oído decenas de disparos. No se informa de víctimas.