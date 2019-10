"¡Enciérrenlo, enciérrenlo!": Abuchean a Trump en un estadio (VIDEOS)

🚨🚨MUST SEE🚨🚨Fans start to boo President Trump when he appeared on the Jumbotron at #Nationals park. Then fans chanted “Lock him up! Lock him up!” More on Trump at #WorldSeries: https://t.co/AcQYb9H8Hl@wusa9@WUSA9sports#STAYINTHEFIGHT#WorldSeriespic.twitter.com/MkBUmfIRE2