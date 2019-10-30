Greta Thunberg rechaza el Premio Medioambiental del Consejo Nórdico y los 52.000 dólares del galardón
Thunberg justificó su decisión en una publicación en Instagram, afirmando que el movimiento climático no necesita más premios.
La activista medioambiental Greta Thunberg se ha negado a aceptar el Premio Medioambiental del Consejo Nórdico, un organismo regional para la cooperación interparlamentaria, según indica Co-operación Nórdica.
Durante una ceremonia celebrada el pasado martes en Estocolmo (Suecia) se anunció como ganadora a la activista de 16 años. Sin embargo, un representante de Thunberg presente en la gala declaró que ella no aceptaría el premio ni la suma de 350.000 coronas danesas (alrededor de 52.000 dólares).
I have received the Nordic Council’s environmental award 2019. I have decided to decline this prize. Here’s why: “I am currently traveling through California and therefore not able to be present with you today. I want to thank the Nordic Council for this award. It is a huge honour. But the climate movement does not need any more awards. What we need is for our politicians and the people in power start to listen to the current, best available science. The Nordic countries have a great reputation around the world when it comes to climate and environmental issues. There is no lack of bragging about this. There is no lack of beautiful words. But when it comes to our actual emissions and our ecological footprints per capita - if we include our consumption, our imports as well as aviation and shipping - then it’s a whole other story. In Sweden we live as if we had about 4 planets according to WWF and Global Footprint Network. And roughly the same goes for the entire Nordic region. In Norway for instance, the government recently gave a record number of permits to look for new oil and gas. The newly opened oil and natural gas-field, ”Johan Sverdrup” is expected to produce oil and natural gas for 50 years; oil and gas that would generate global CO2 emissions of 1,3 tonnes. The gap between what the science says is needed to limit the increase of global temperature rise to below 1,5 or even 2 degrees - and politics that run the Nordic countries is gigantic. And there are still no signs whatsoever of the changes required. The Paris Agreement, which all of the Nordic countries have signed, is based on the aspect of equity, which means that richer countries must lead the way. We belong to the countries that have the possibility to do the most. And yet our countries still basically do nothing. So until you start to act in accordance with what the science says is needed to limit the global temperature rise below 1,5 degrees or even 2 degrees celsius, I - and Fridays For Future in Sweden - choose not to accept the Nordic Councils environmental award nor the prize money of 500 000 Swedish kronor. Best wishes Greta Thunberg”
Poco después, Thunberg justificó su decisión en una publicación en Instagram, afirmando que el movimiento climático no necesita más premios. "Lo que necesitamos es que nuestros políticos y las personas en el poder comiencen a escuchar la ciencia actual y mejor disponible", escribió.
Thunberg fue nominada por Suecia y Noruega a causa de su movimiento "FridaysForFuture" (Viernes por el Futuro), un movimiento internacional principalmente estudiantil que se manifiesta para reclamar acción contra el calentamiento global y el cambio climático.
"Pertenecemos a los países que tienen la posibilidad de hacer más. Y, sin embargo, nuestros países todavía básicamente no hacen nada", escribió la activista, al tiempo que advirtió que, mientras no se haga "lo que la ciencia dice que es necesario para limitar el aumento de la temperatura global", tanto ella como su movimiento optan por no aceptar el premio ni la gratificación económica.
Actualmente, Thunberg se encuentra en Estados Unidos, a donde viajó para poder participar en la cumbre climática que se celebró el mes pasado en la sede de la ONU en Nueva York, en donde criticó fuertemente la acciones de los Gobiernos por mantener un discurso de crecimiento económico en lugar de preocuparse de luchar contra el cambio climático.
Tras su participación en la cumbre climática, la joven fue nominada al Nobel de la Paz de este año y en diciembre formará parte de Conferencia de Naciones Unidas sobre el Cambio Climático que se celebrará en Chile.