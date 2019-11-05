X

Cámara de los Comunes del Reino Unido designa nuevo presidente

Publicado: 5 nov 2019 00:14 GMT
Lindsay Hoyle, diputado del Partido Laborista, fue elegido este lunes nuevo presidente de la Cámara de los Comunes del Reino Unido, informa Reuters.

“Seré neutral. Seré transparente. [...] Esta Cámara cambiará para mejor", dijo el dirigente político, de 62 años, tras anunciarse los resultados de la votación.

