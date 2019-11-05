Cámara de los Comunes del Reino Unido designa nuevo presidente
Lindsay Hoyle, diputado del Partido Laborista, fue elegido este lunes nuevo presidente de la Cámara de los Comunes del Reino Unido, informa Reuters.
“Seré neutral. Seré transparente. [...] Esta Cámara cambiará para mejor", dijo el dirigente político, de 62 años, tras anunciarse los resultados de la votación.
“The respect and tolerance that we expect from everyone who works in here will be shown… This House will change for the better.”Sir Lindsay Hoyle gives his first speech after being voted in as the new Speaker of the House of Commons. pic.twitter.com/JQilR0loUa— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 4, 2019