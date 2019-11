Fuerte acusación contra Messi y el FC Barcelona tras su empate contra el Slavia de Praga

Ondrej Kolar the new Petr Cech, 6 saves v Barcelona to help Slavia Prague become the first team to keep a clean sheet against Barcelona at the Camp Nou in the #UCL group stages since Benfica in December 2012.😳 😳 😳 SHOCKER.#brilafm#brilasports#championsleaguepic.twitter.com/CZUV3XV4wc