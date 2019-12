VIDEOS, FOTOS: Primeras imágenes del fuerte terremoto de magnitud 6,8 en Filipinas

People including Oxfam staff evacuated a hotel in Iligan City after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake was felt in some parts of Mindanao on Sunday, December 15. The Oxfam staff reported few cracks in the hotel where they are staying. 📸 Miriam Solleza and Jhie Durana/ @oxfamphpic.twitter.com/XJnOUfVIzg