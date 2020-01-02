En vivo
"Simplemente no es nuestro tiempo": el demócrata Julián Castro sale de la carrera presidencial en EE.UU.

Publicado:

El exsecretario de Vivienda y Desarrollo Urbano, el demócrata Julián Castro, anunció este 2 de enero su retirada de la carrera presidencial estadounidense.

"Con una profunda gratitud a todos los seguidores [anuncio] que suspendo hoy mi campaña para presidente", afirmó Castro en un tuit. Su publicación fue acompañada por un video en el que el político afirmó que determinó "que simplemente no es nuestro tiempo".

