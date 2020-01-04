Actualidad
Canciller iraní: "Ha comenzado el fin de la maligna presencia de EE.UU. en la Asia Occidental"
Mohammad Javad Zarif también ha tachado de "payaso arrogante" al secretario de Estado de EE.UU., Mike Pompeo.
24 hrs ago, an arrogant clown— masquerading as a diplomat— claimed people were dancing in the cities of Iraq.Today, hundreds of thousands of our proud Iraqi brothers and sisters offered him their response across their soil.End of US malign presence in West Asia has begun. pic.twitter.com/eTDRyLN11c— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 4, 2020
