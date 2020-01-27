En vivo
  EE.UU. confirma que "presuntamente perdió un avión", mientras que unos documentos aparecen captados en el lugar del siniestro en Afganistán
    Previamente, los talibanes afirmaron este lunes que derribaron un avión militar estadounidense en la provincia afgana de Ghazni, provocando la muerte de todos los ocupantes de la aeronave.
    Los militantes del movimiento talibán han afirmado que este lunes derribaron un avión militar estadounidense sobre la provincia afgana de Ghazni, provocando la muerte de todos los ocupantes de la aeronave. Un portavoz talibán citado por Al Arabiya ha indicado que a bordo del aparato viajaban "oficiales de alto rango" del Ejército de EE.UU. y todos ellos "murieron en el acto".

