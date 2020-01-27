EE.UU. confirma que "presuntamente perdió un avión", mientras que unos documentos aparecen captados en el lugar del siniestro en Afganistán
@pajhwok reporter Saifullah Maftoon visited the area in #Ghazni province, where an Aircraft crashed today, #Taliban said few US force officers were killed in this incident. #Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/vJ1fB2kspb— Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) January 27, 2020
@pajhwok reporter Saifullah Maftoon visited the area in #Ghazni province, where an Aircraft crashed today, Our reporter found some document there. #Taliban said few US force officers were killed in this incident. #Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/2NhFbvgMGm— Pajhwok Afghan News (@pajhwok) January 27, 2020
Los militantes del movimiento talibán han afirmado que este lunes derribaron un avión militar estadounidense sobre la provincia afgana de Ghazni, provocando la muerte de todos los ocupantes de la aeronave. Un portavoz talibán citado por Al Arabiya ha indicado que a bordo del aparato viajaban "oficiales de alto rango" del Ejército de EE.UU. y todos ellos "murieron en el acto".
Más información, en breve.