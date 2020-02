"Si no les ganamos, puede venir el dueño y despedirme": Pep Guardiola habla sobre el futuro encuentro del Manchester City contra el Real Madrid

“I’m a good manager, not the best.” ❌“We can’t win the CL every year.” ❌“Give me a team, not like City, I won’t win!” ❌Pep Guardiola gives a brutally honest interview about life as a football manager at the top. 👀Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/fQdOI9rSFUpic.twitter.com/BSDjkhl7Gi