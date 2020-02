Rescatan a una británica que pasó 12 horas aferrada al techo de su automóvil en medio de inundaciones

WOW! 3 AWESOME GUYS! RISKED EVERYTHING TO RESCUE LADY! BUT! WHAT A WOMAN! KEPT IT TOGETHER-FOR 12 HRS-FREEZING COLD-RUSHING WATER-62yrs OF AGE...Freezing woman rescued after clinging to roof of submerged car for 12 hours in Storm Dennis floods https://t.co/kTb89GdggQ