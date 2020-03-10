"Te noquearé y dejaré ensangrentada tu maldita cara": El 'Zombi coreano' reta a un luchador de la UFC, luego que atacara a su amigo músico

El luchador coreano de artes marciales mixtas (MMA), Chan Sung Jung, conocido como el 'Zombi coreano', desafió a un combate al estadounidense Brian Ortega, después de un incidente que tuvo lugar el pasado 7 de marzo.

Chan Sung Jung y su amigo Jay Park, exlíder de la banda musical de K-pop 2PM, acudieron al evento UFC 248 en Las Vegas (EE.UU.). Mientras que el cantante estaba disfrutando de la competición, el luchador estadounidense Brian Ortega se le acercó y lo agredió.

"Anoche estuviste sentado a 10 metros de Jay Park y de mí. Durante 2 horas no pasó nada, así que pensé que todo estaba bien. Pero atacaste a Jay Park mientras yo fui al baño. Jay no es un luchador profesional, es un músico", escribió Chan Sung Jung en su cuenta de Instagram y añadió: "Eres un cobarde por abofetear a un músico que no es luchador […] Voy a pelear contigo, te voy a noquear y tu maldita cara va a estar ensangrentada".

Después del incidente Ortega fue expulsado del pabellón, escoltado por el servicio de seguridad.