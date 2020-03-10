En vivo
"Te noquearé y dejaré ensangrentada tu maldita cara": El 'Zombi coreano' reta a un luchador de la UFC, luego que atacara a su amigo músico

Publicado:
Brian Ortega abofeteó a Jay Park, exlíder de la banda musical de K-pop 2PM, que había acudido a un evento de artes marciales mixtas junto a Chan Sung Jung.
Chan Sung JungAdam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

El luchador coreano de artes marciales mixtas (MMA), Chan Sung Jung, conocido como el 'Zombi coreano', desafió a un combate al estadounidense Brian Ortega, después de un incidente que tuvo lugar el pasado 7 de marzo.

Chan Sung Jung y su amigo Jay Park, exlíder de la banda musical de K-pop 2PM, acudieron al evento UFC 248 en Las Vegas (EE.UU.). Mientras que el cantante estaba disfrutando de la competición, el luchador estadounidense Brian Ortega se le acercó y lo agredió.

"Anoche estuviste sentado a 10 metros de Jay Park y de mí. Durante 2 horas no pasó nada, así que pensé que todo estaba bien. Pero atacaste a Jay Park mientras yo fui al baño. Jay no es un luchador profesional, es un músico", escribió Chan Sung Jung en su cuenta de Instagram y añadió: "Eres un cobarde por abofetear a un músico que no es luchador […] Voy a pelear contigo, te voy a noquear y tu maldita cara va a estar ensangrentada".

Last night, you sat 10 meters away from me and Jay Park. For two hours nothing happened, so I thought everything was fine. But you fucking attacked Jay Park while I went to the bathroom. Jay Park is not a professional fighter but a musician. You slapped a civilian who merely helped translate. Even worse, you were sitting there waiting until I would be absent and attacked Jay Park. It was not a fight like real men would do. What you have done is same as a grown up to beat a child. You should have attacked me. If so, I would have not been upset. You are such a coward for slapping a musician not a fighter. If you fucking planned this to fight me and to use my name because people don't remember your name anymore, then I congratulate you, it worked. I will fight you and I will knock you out and your fucking face will be bloody. Now, your fucking face stays in my mind and I will fuck you up in the cage. I hope you won’t run away from me again.

Después del incidente Ortega fue expulsado del pabellón, escoltado por el servicio de seguridad.

