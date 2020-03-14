En vivo
  • La Casa Blanca anuncia que se está midiendo la temperatura de cualquier persona en contacto cercano con Trump y Pence
    La tenista Serena Williams y su esposo anuncian una larga cuarentena por el coronavirus

    Publicado:

    La tenista norteamericana Serena Williams anunció a través de Instagram que permanecerá "los siguientes seis meses siendo esposa, madre y cocinando ", en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus. "Manténganse a salvo. Esto es serio", escribió.

    Alexis Ohanian, esposo de la deportista, también se pronunció en esa red social, afirmando que tendrá "mucho tiempo extra en casa en las próximas semanas".

    El también cofundador de Reddit cerró la sede de unas de sus firmas y buscará que otras compañías hagan lo mismo. "No es momento de entrar en pánico, pero es momento de ser prudentes y responsables", subrayó.

    📸 from a hazy day at the Auckland Zoo back in January... We're all going to have a lot of extra family time at-home in these coming weeks. It's going to be hard, but we'll persevere -- and as a country, I hope this unites us against a common enemy that doesn't discriminate based on our voting habits. We already closed the @initialized office in SF last week and I'm calling on all other CEOs and business leaders to do the same to the best of their ability. We hope all of you are able to socially distance in these coming weeks in order to help us #FlattenTheCurve 🇺🇸 You will literally be saving lives. We've also partnered with a portfolio company @roman to launch their FREE #covid_19 telehealth assessment. Link in bio. Please take this seriously. It's not a time to panic, but it is a time to be prudent and responsible--especially because the most vulnerable amoung us are very much at risk 🙏

