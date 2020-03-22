En vivo
El tecladista de Bon Jovi, David Bryan, da positivo en las pruebas de coronavirus

El tecladista estadounidense y miembro fundador de la banda rock Bon Jovi, David Bryan Rashbaum, ha dado positivo a las pruebas de coronavirus, según anunció el músico este fin de semana en su cuenta de Instagram.

Declaró que ha estado enfermo durante una semana, pero este sábado recibió los resultados. "Me siento mejor cada día", aseguró Bryan instando a sus seguidores a no caer en el pánico. También señaló que permanecerá en cuarentena por una semana más antes de hacerse un nuevo test de covid-19. "Por favor, ayúdense unos a otros", concluyó en su mensaje.

