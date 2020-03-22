El tecladista de Bon Jovi, David Bryan, da positivo en las pruebas de coronavirus
El tecladista estadounidense y miembro fundador de la banda rock Bon Jovi, David Bryan Rashbaum, ha dado positivo a las pruebas de coronavirus, según anunció el músico este fin de semana en su cuenta de Instagram.
Declaró que ha estado enfermo durante una semana, pero este sábado recibió los resultados. "Me siento mejor cada día", aseguró Bryan instando a sus seguidores a no caer en el pánico. También señaló que permanecerá en cuarentena por una semana más antes de hacerse un nuevo test de covid-19. "Por favor, ayúdense unos a otros", concluyó en su mensaje.
I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus. I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American !!😎💪❤️