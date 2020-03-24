La actriz de la serie 'Arde Madrid', positivo por coronavirus

La actriz estadounidense Debi Mazar, conocida por protagonizar las series 'Arde Madrid' y 'Entourage' ('El séquito'), comunicó el pasado sábado, en su cuenta de Instagram, que dio positivo por coronavirus.

"Acabo de dar positivo al covid-19. ¡Estoy bien! Hace un mes, toda mi familia sufrió un extraño virus: fiebre baja, dolores de cabeza, dolor de garganta, dolor de cuerpo, zumbido en los oídos y tos seca. Se pasó rápidamente […]. Dos semanas más tarde, el 15 de marzo, me desperté con todos esos mismos síntomas, aunque con dolores corporales súper intensos", escribió la actriz y agregó que no había viajado recientemente fuera del país y no había estado con alguien contagiado.

La familia de Mazar permanecerá en cuarentena durante 14 días y no muestra síntomas.