Se cancela la pelea de Khabib Nurmagomédov con Tony Ferguson
El luchador ruso Khabib Nurmagomédov confirmó en una publicación de Instagram la cancelación de su pelea con el estadounidense Tony Ferguson, prevista para el 18 de abril, a causa de la cuarentena introducida para combatir la pandemia del coronavirus.
El campeón de peso ligero de la UFC mostró su extrañeza por los comentarios de aficionados que esperaban que participara en la pelea a pesar de las medidas restrictivas decretadas por los gobiernos de todo el mundo para combatir la crisis sanitaria.
"Los países y las compañías más grandes de nuestro tiempo están conmocionados por lo que está pasando, cada día la situación cambia de modo impredecible. ¿Y aún así Khabib tiene que pelear, eso es lo que estáis diciendo?", se preguntó Nurmagomédov.
El pasado lunes, la UFC declaró que la velada podría celebrarse el 18 de abril a puerta cerrada tal y como estaba previsto, reportaron los medios.
Se trata de la quinta vez que se cancela el combate entre Nurmagomédov y Ferguson por el título de peso ligero.
Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight? - I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all. The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying? - Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes. - 📍 Сижу дома на карантине и читаю реакцию людей на ситуацию вокруг моего боя, получается весь мир должен сидеть на карантине, правительства всех стран и известные люди всего мира призывают людей соблюдать требования безопасности, чтоб ограничить распространение болезни ради спасения людей, а Хабиб, освобождён от всех обязательств и должен демонстрировать свободу воли и тренироваться летая по всему миру рискуя своей жизнью ради боя ? - Я все понимаю и точно не меньше вас расстроен отменой боя, наверно у меня , как и у всех других, было много планов после боя, но я не в силах контролировать все это. Сверх державы и крупнейшие компании нашего времени в шоке от того, что происходит, каждый день ситуация меняется непредсказуемо. Но Хабиб все равно должен драться, так получается? - Берегите себя и поставьте себя на мое место.