La cantante Pink anuncia que tuvo el coronavirus y critica al gobierno por no masificar las pruebas
La cantante estadounidense Alecia Beth Moore, conocida por su nombre escénico Pink, anunció el viernes en una publicación de Instagram que dio positivo en una prueba por coronavirus hace dos semanas. Tras días de aislamiento, una nueva prueba salió negativa, y ahora la artista insiste en que se necesitan más esfuerzos del gobierno y del público para enfrentar el brote.
"Es un absurdo y fracaso absoluto de nuestro gobierno el no hacer las pruebas ampliamente más accesibles", escribió la cantante. "Tenemos que hacer pruebas gratuitas y más accesibles para proteger a nuestros hijos, nuestras familias, nuestros amigos y nuestras comunidades", afirmó.
La artista subrayó que el virus afecta a "los jóvenes y los mayores, los sanos y los enfermos, los ricos y los pobres" y el público tiene que ser consciente del riesgo. Llamó a todos a quedarse en sus casas y anunció donaciones a un hospital y al fondo de emergencia de Los Ángeles para combatir la pandemia.
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️