Descubren una composición química inusual en el cometa interestelar que nos visita de las profundidades del espacio

☄️ A mysterious visitor from the depths of space, interstellar comet 2I/Borisov, was captured by @NASAHubble speeding away from our solar system. This Dec. 9 photo shows the comet after close approach to the Sun where it reached a max speed of 100,000 mph: https://t.co/8sER0J72aTpic.twitter.com/J5iXwk21Q8