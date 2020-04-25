Una luchadora de MMA demanda a su exentrenador escolar por abuso sexual
La luchadora de MMA, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, y otras dos exalumnas de un colegio en Honolulu (Hawái, EE.UU.), acusaron a uno de sus exentrenadores de baloncesto de haberlas sometido a abusos sexuales cuando eran menores de edad.
Macfarlane, su hermana Mahina y una joven, cuya identidad no ha sido revelada, presentaron este miércoles una demanda en el Tribunal de Distrito de Honolulu contra la escuela Punahou y su exprofesor, Dwayne Yuen, informa Hawaii News Now.
Según la campeona de peso mosca de Bellator, Yuen presuntamente estuvo abusando sexualmente de ella y su hermana desde el 2003, cuando tenían 12 y 14 años, respectivamente. "Tuve una relación inapropiada con un adulto que estaba en una posición autoritaria y de poder […] y eso ha afectado al 100% lo que creo que es una relación saludable", dijo.
Las hermanas afirmaron que su exentrenador las obligó a tocar sus genitales, ofreció dinero por actos sexuales y les envió fotos explícitas de sí mismo.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Even though I’ve been a strong voice for other wahine toa—creating my scholarship for native girls, teaching self-defense to them, leading healing retreats for women—I never really shared my own story. To be honest, I was in denial and didn’t want to admit that it affected me as much as it did. I have to be strong. I’m a professional fighter. I can’t show any vulnerability. I can’t give him the satisfaction of knowing how much he infiltrated my thoughts, relationships and life even 15 years later. But here we are. The time is now. And for all the trolls saying, “wHy DiD u wAiT s0 l0nG?!” Idiots. We didn’t “wait”. My sister reported him to the school right when it happened and they swept it under the rug. Punahou knew I was a victim and witness to my own sister’s abuse and didn’t even bother to check on me. As a result we were retaliated against by him and the basketball program and had to see him everyday, still allowed on campus around minors. My sister and I tried our best to move on with our lives until it resurfaced in 2018 when more victims came forward. Punahou claimed they were doing an internal investigation but again, didn’t contact me and refused to share the results of the “investigation” with my sister. Disgustingly, we found out that he’s STILL coaching and teaching minor girls. So here we are now, 15 years later seeking justice together. He can’t get away with this anymore. Dwayne Yuen, YOUR TIME IS UP. P.S. I chose this picture not only for the solidarity that my family and I have together through this process, but to show you how old me and Mahina were when the sexual grooming and abuse started. I was in 6th grade and she (far right) was a freshman.
La atleta, de 30 años, escribió en su cuenta de Instagram, que su hermana reportó a la escuela lo que había ocurrido, justo cuando sucedió, pero la institución no reaccionó.
"No hubo ningún seguimiento en absoluto", subrayó Macfarlane y agregó: "Mi hermana y yo hicimos todo lo posible para seguir adelante con nuestras vidas hasta que resurgió en el 2018, cuando aparecieron más víctimas. […] Descubrimos que todavía sigue entrenando y enseñando a niñas menores. Así que aquí estamos ahora, 15 años después, buscando justicia juntas".