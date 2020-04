Reino Unido registra su mayor número de muertes semanales por covid-19

Our weekly deaths data for England show-of all deaths that occurred up to 17 April (registered up to 25 April), 21,284 involved COVID-19 For the same period-@DHSCgovuk reported 13,917 COVID-19 deaths-@NHSEngland reported 15,293 deathshttps://t.co/qHDsfvSSaO#COVID19pic.twitter.com/7GHrveHtjr