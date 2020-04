La autopsia de la primera víctima mortal del covid-19 en EE.UU. revela que sufrió una ruptura del corazón

In less than 3 months, the U.S. has passed 50,000 deaths from #COVID19 according to data from @JohnsHopkins 57yo Patricia Dowd is now the 1st known person to die from the virus in Santa Clara Co. on 2/6/20*58,220 Americans died during The Vietnam War which lasted 19 yrs.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/3VhSZ9NwAD